A few days ago, the presidential candidate of the United States, Donald Trump, suffered an attack that almost cost him his life. Due to the similarities of this event with what is expected from the end of the fourth season of The Boysthis could change its release date.

From the moment the Trump incident happened, several social media users and some media began to theorize that The Boys would change the premiere of its last episode. This is because it will deal precisely with an assassination attempt on the President of the United States. On other occasions, real-life events have caused entertainment networks to change some elements of their creations.

In fact, the attack caused a last-minute change at BBC Channel 4. They were planning to air a classic episode of The Simpsons called Lisa the Iconoclast. Here is a scene where a shooter shoots at the little girl who is standing on a podium. The similarity to the attack on Trump was enough for them to decide to replace the episode.

At the moment Prime Video has not said if they will postpone the season finale of The Boys. Fans should keep an eye on their official social media for any updates. We’ll see what decision they make and if this will have any impact on the series. Do you think they should delay it?

What will happen in the last episode of the fourth season of The Boys?

The exact events of the season 4 finale The Boys We will only know when the episode is released. However, all previous events point to the team having to stop a super who is planning an attack against the President-elect of the United States. The worst thing is that it is a super that can transform into anyone.

Also the name of Assassination Run that the episode has, is the same as a comic book installment. The attack is successful, allowing Homelander to take control of the White House and start a super rebellion. We’ll see how faithful the series is to the source material.

