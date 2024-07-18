A few days ago, the candidate for the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump, suffered an attempt on his life. Because of this, many believed that The Boys would not broadcast its season finale, which would have a similar theme. In the end they did release it as planned, albeit with a couple of changes.

To start off, the final chapter was renamed simply to ‘Season Finale‘ or Season Finale in Spanish. Before the events with Trump his name was Assassination Run. The name refers to a comic book issue where the president is assassinated. In addition, the fourth season showed us several parts of the planning of this event.

Along with this name change, Prime Video added a notice at the beginning of the chapter that reads as follows: ‘The Boys season finale contains fictional scenes of political violence that may be disturbing to viewers, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life that occurred following the assassination attempt on former President Trump.‘.

Source: Prime Video

The message also reminds audiences that it is a fictional series that was filmed in 2023 and that any similarity to real life is an unintentional coincidence.. They finally indicate that Amazon, Sony Pictures and the producers of The Boys condemn the use of violence in the real world in any of its forms.

Where and when can you watch the season finale of The Boys?

The season finale of The Boys is now available to stream on Prime Video. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you already have access to this service at no additional cost. So you can go watch this ending after finishing reading this note.

The story of this last episode will see the team trying to stop the assassination of the new president. Meanwhile, Butcher grapples with his deadly illness and the decision to use the powerful virus against Homelander, who is just one step away from the White House. Will they see it?

