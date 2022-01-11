Currently, the Marvel Cinematic Universes and DC Comics continue to win the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. Given the popularity of the genre, some series and films have tried to criticize superheroes, but, without a doubt, the one that has made the most fun is The Boys, the production of Amazon Prime Video Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

As is known, the superheroes in The Boys are parodies of Marvel and DC characters. This time around, the new promo video teased Termite, which is equivalent to Ant-man. The show describes the superhero as the lead in a romantic comedy whose plot sounds pretty ridiculous.

The series features excerpts from a newscast produced by Vought, the corporation that creates and controls the superheroes in the series. The boys stands out above many superhero series because it portrays most of them as servants of a large corporation, unlike Marvel and DC, universes in which superheroes are individuals with great powers who decide to act of their own free will and fight for it. good of the people. The third season will premiere on June 3 and will feature the group Payback, a parody of The Avengers.

The news anchor describes Ant-Man as: “Vought’s fun-loving diminutive superhero Termite, known for his ability to shrink to the size of an insect, has a new movie on Vought Plus, a romantic comedy titled Pocket Romance. (Pocket Romance). In the film, Termite’s co-star plays a lonely store manager named Dolly, who initially discovers the diminutive superhero hiding among some action figures while working on an undercover mission. As Dolly is drawn into the world of Terminte, action and hilarity ensue as the unlikely duo discover that no matter how small you are, finding true love can be the biggest mission of all. “