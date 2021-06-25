The third season of The Boys is continuing to take shape, with the latest announcement seeing actress Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) join the cast of the Prime Video series in a recurring role. According to reports from Variety colleagues, Laurie Holden will play the Super known as Crimson Countess.

Laurie Holden joins other recently announced recurring cast members including Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk. Among the new entries in the cast, moreover, we also have Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy, whose first official image was recently published.

As for the possible return of Aya Cash in the role of Stormfront, the actress said in a recent interview that in the third season we will not see her again in the role of the villain.

In addition to the third season of The Boys, Amazon also has an untitled spin-off currently in the works. That spin off is expected to take place at a junior superhero college run by Vought International, the company you run the Seven.

The third season of The Boys will be produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and will star Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Laz Alonso. The official synopsis of the series reads as follows: