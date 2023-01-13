The series of The Boys it is certainly not known for being family friendly and, in the first three seasons, it gave its best by offering its audience scenes bordering on the creepy. Although not suitable for entertaining families, the series, published by Amazon Prime Videoshas probably found the secret of success in its disgusting screenplay and, precisely for this reason, seems willing to surpass itself more and more.

Stephen Fleet, producer of The Boys, declared today that he has never seen on television something like the series he is working on. The fourth season of the superhero series First it would be the grossest thing viewers to date will be able to see. Knowing the precedents of the work it is really difficult to imagine the level reached by the outgoing season on which at this point we can’t wait to lay our eyes.

Although it is not information that portends the path taken by The Boys 4 some elements of this season are already known. Jeffrey Dean MorganFamous for The Walking Dead will join the cast of the series with Valorie Curry And Susan Heyward. Also Simon Pegg And Rosemarie DeWitt they will be part of the cast again. In short, there are all the conditions for another successful season bordering on decency.