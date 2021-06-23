Amazon Prime’s controversial superhero series The Boys had a surprising second season finale and fans are excited for new episodes and characters like Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Showrunner Eric Kripke had already warned fans that they are not prepared for what is coming due to the increased level of violence. Now, he caught up with Deadline to explain how the show will delve into American history.

“Without a doubt we have been a political and satirical series. We were really interested in exploring both the history of the Vought company and the history of the United States. We are very interested in the myths that we tell ourselves to feel that we are fair.

After that, he added that a great element of comics is the flashbacks of WWII and Vietnam: “I always liked them a lot because you could see how the superhero phenomenon affected not only the present, but also the past. And then we have Soldier Boy with whom we can explore a large part of the country’s history ”.

Photo: Prime

Who is Soldier Boy? Jensen Ackles’ character

The character, played by Jensen ackles, is known for being Vought’s first superhero and for having participated in World War II. After all, a parody of Captain America, with whom he shares a similar origin and powers.