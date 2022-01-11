The boys 3 arrives on Amazon Prime on June 3 and fans are eager to know what will happen to the group of superheroes who proved not to be what they appear. Nothing is black and white on the show that reinvented the superhero genre in its own way.

Based on the comics of Garth ennis, the show has become a safe bet for the platform to the point of confirming more seasons and two spin-offs after its first two installments. The reasons for its success are not lacking and it only remains to be seen if the new chapters will maintain the same level.

On the occasion of the premiere of its third season, we share with you the arrival date of each episode on the platform. As is known, these do not come in a batch, as Netflix does with its productions, but on a weekly basis.

Chapters 1, 2 and 3 – June 3

Chapter 4 – June 10

Chapter 5 – June 17

Chapter 6 – June 24

Chapter 7 – July 1

Chapter 8 – July 8.

The boys. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Formerly the showrunner Erick kripke He announced that this will be a third season full of madness for its content full of violence and daring. “It is not a secret that we are doing an episode about Herogasm from the comics,” he reminded fans who did not think it was possible to see the event on screen.