The Boys 3 finally has one exit date, along with a new one trailer presentation that shows something more about the developments of the events that will be told within the new season of the TV series Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys 3 will begin to be available on June 3, 2022 with the first three episodes released all together on the same day, with a new episode that will be made available on Amazon Prime Video on a weekly basis every Friday from that date and until July 8, so we will have to wait until spring / summer to be able to see the complete series.

After the first image of the Crimson Countess, a new character played by Laurie Holden, the new teaser trailer is very short: in the few seconds of video we see Homelander and Starlight posing in front of the photographers, with the former seeming increasingly difficult to maintain a smiling and serene appearance in public, probably following some other shocking event that sees him as the protagonist within the series.

Based on the graphic novel by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a live action TV series adaptation that has received great acclaim and is continuing with great success, so the third season is particularly awaited by many fans.

However, this is not the only project related to The Boys in production at Amazon Prime Video: the company announced it last December spin off The Boys: Diabolical, an animated series of 8 episodes linked to the same work by Ennis and Robertson, also expected for 2022, as well as another spin-off that was planned some time ago but of which we have not heard from anymore.