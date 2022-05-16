The Boys 3the series that changed the way we see super heroes, back to top Amazon Prime Video platform that saw it born. A serial adaptation of what is a “cult” comic success, the series promises not to disappoint in the least, like the previous two.

In case you missed our review on the animated spin-of Diabolical and you want to recover the thread, we leave you here the direct link to the aforementioned dedicated article.

Apparently, the spotlight will turn on the “boys” starting from next June 3, the time that has elapsed from the events that occurred in the second season seems to be not little, in fact in the trailer we discover that it is an exact year.

The Boys 3 brings to the stage a different plot than that of its predecessors: Butcher less aggressive than usual works for the government, under the supervision of the not so much boy Hugh who, after becoming aware of who our protagonist is, seems to have pulled up his pants and started to have his say. The calm before the storm on the horizon: Hugh and the boys find what appears to be the ultimate weapon against the Seven who dominate (so to speak) the scene and public opinion.

Everything revolves around the mystery of the first Super: Soldier Boy, legendary hero who passed away “prematurely”Of which the world thinks it took place in an epic action in the service of humanity but as we know (or rather as the boys have taught us) things are not what they seem, almost never. The third season will consequently lead to a fourth that has already been confirmed and it would seem that the filming of the sequel will begin as early as summer 2022 so an early release in mid-May of next year cannot be ruled out: two seasons in less than twelve. months, spectacular!