The Boys, Amazon’s controversial superhero series, has left fans speechless after a surprising second season finale. Now the characters will put aside that dark representation of fame and celebrities to further expand the story of their fictional universe.

Previously, showrunner Eric Kripke warned fans that they are not prepared for what is to come in the new chapters and speculation was not long in coming. One of these involves the role of Soldier Boy, the superhero played by Jensen ackles.

Through Instagram, the actor (known for Supernatural) shared a new photo on Instagram to reveal his new look as the new character that will be talking about in the third season. Not only has he grown his hair, but also a mustache and beard, surprising his followers.

Photo: Jensen Ackles Instagram

Who is Soldier Boy?

He is the leader of a ‘supe’ group called Payback. Since the character is a parody of Captain America, he is known for being the first superhero and his involvement in WWII.

“As we write about him in the series, we are talking about the history of Vought, because he is like his John Wayne. He’s one of those guys that has been around for decades of company history, “Kripke explained to Variety.

After this, he pointed out that Soldier Boy will not be on the side of the good guys and that he will be equal to or worse than the leader of The Seven. “He was Homelander before Homelander. It is from a different time, but it has ego and ambition, only that it is something different because it is from a different time, it ended.

The Boys 3: Release Date

According to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, the series will begin filming in early 2021 and will run until August 12 of the same year. For this reason, fans foresee that the premiere of the show would occur in early 2022.