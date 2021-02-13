The boys became Amazon’s most successful series by showing a world where superheroes represent the dark side of celebrity and fame. Now, fans are waiting for the third season to know what will happen to the group The Seven and its leader, Homelander.

Through Twitter, the showrunner of The boys, Eric Kripke, showed the cover of the script of the first chapter entitled ‘Vengeance’. “They are not prepared,” he warns in the same publication, implying that certain reckoning will take place now that the status quo of fiction has changed dramatically.

As we saw at the end of the second installment, Homelander was more unbalanced after his son, Ryan, murders Stormfront and decides to stay with Billy Butcher. In conversation with Empire, Antony Starr warns that the character will not be afraid to show himself as a “homicidal maniac” after the latest events.

“In fact, I’m looking forward to seeing Homelander off the leash. It will be a lot of fun to watch him go crazy and get revenge. If you watch the season 2 finale, some people should be more scared than others. William Butcher should always have an alarm bell ringing in his head, ”he explained previously.

The Boys: Release Date

According to The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, the series will begin filming in early 2021 and will run until August 12 of the same year. For this reason, fans anticipate that the premiere of the show would occur in early 2022.