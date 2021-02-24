Superheroes have taken over cinema in the last two decades. At the same time, The Boys has conquered the small screen to give the genre a reverse, thanks to their sense of humor, level of violence and zero complexes when portraying the dark side of this fantastic universe.

The success of its last two seasons made it the most successful series on Amazon Prime, securing a third installment. At the moment, it is known that the villain Homelander He will be the big star of the program and will take revenge on those who conspired against him.

Anthony Starr, leader of The Seven in fiction, announced that his character will not be afraid to show himself as a “homicidal maniac” after the latest events. “I can’t wait to see him off the leash. It will be a lot of fun to see him go crazy and get revenge, ”he previously told Empire.

Photo: Twitter capture

To the delight of his fans, production is already underway and there is little left to see Homelander in action. Meanwhile, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke released a photograph of the gold-plated villain. It is a huge statue that may end up as a decorative piece in one of the scenes.

The Boys – official synopsis

The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes represent the dark side of celebrity and fame. A group of vigilantes decides to stop this corrupt establishment that puts the world at risk

The Boys: Release Date

According to showrunner Eric Kripke, the series will begin filming in early 2021 and will run until August 12 of the same year. For this reason, fans anticipate that the premiere of the show would occur in early 2022.