“The boys” shook the superhero genre after its arrival in Amazon Prime Video. Not for nothing has it become the most successful series in the history of the streaming platform and has ensured many more deliveries that expand its fictional universe on the small screen.

Ahead of the premiere of its third season, fans are waiting for updates from the production but they were not ready for the statements of Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Chace Crawford (The Deep) for Entertainment Weekly.

In the interview, Ackles did not give many details of the plot, but assured that Crawford was even afraid of the content of the new chapters. He is so strong by the standards of the superhero genre that he might even end his career in the industry.

I remember reading those things [en el guión] and you sent me a text message. I have to go look for him, but I think it was something like: ‘I don’t know how I’ll be able to work after this’”.

It should be noted that “Theboys 3″ will adapt the comic book spin-off miniseries known as herogasmone of the most obscene moments in the cartoon and that will cause a stir once they see the light through Amazon Prime Video.

“There is definitely a lot of craziness. It’s no secret that we’re doing an episode about Herogasm from comics that shows a massive orgy of superheroes.”