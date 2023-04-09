Millonarios extended their undefeated home run this Saturday by defeating Deportivo Independiente Medellín 2-1thanks to goals from Óscar Cortés and Jader Valencia, in the match corresponding to date 12 of the League.

Driven by an enlightened Daniel Cataño, the Bogotá team climbed to the top of the tournament, adding 24 points in eleven games played.

Meanwhile, Alberto Gamero’s team is in the news for two contrary scenes that were experienced without the ball. The first, the aggression of some baristas against some buses that transported DIM fans. The second, the return to El Campín of the minor, 7 years old, who had been expelled with insults by the fans of the ambassador team during the match between Millonarios and Águilas Doradas, on March 19.

Minor assaulted returned to the stadium

Daniel Cataño (10) had an extraordinary match against Medellín. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

According to reports from fans, in that match on March 19, A minor had been expelled from the eastern stand of the Bogotá stadium after his guardian received a shirt from the rival team.

At that time, offenses and harassment began to fall on the family and on the minor. There were fans who tried to defend the little boy and his companion; however, others continued with the threats and intimidation, asking them to leave the rostrum.

Finally, officials from the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and members of the Police intervened and decided to take the family to prevent the violence from escalating.

Who won”? The usual idiots. They made a man take out with a child who, beware, had the Millonarios shirt and it was surely his first or one of his first times in the stadium. All because his companion received a shirt from an Águilas player pic.twitter.com/p8FmPAH2y1 — Felipe Valderrama (@ValderramaFeli) March 20, 2023

This Saturday, in the game against DIM, The minor reappeared with his relative, in the stands of the Millonarios fans.

According to the ‘Mundo Millos’ portal, the previously affected minor and his guardian witnessed the last victory of the Bogotá team in the Western stand. This, reports the media, thanks to the invitation and initiative of “all the bars of Oriental and Occidental”.

The child’s smile: the portrait of joy that families hope to see in the stands.

