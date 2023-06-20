Esteban Volkov, next to the exhibition pieces at the Museo Casa de León Trotsky, in 2020. Jonas Cortes

He was a man who lived to tell a story. That of a persecution, a betrayal and a murder that he did not want to be forgotten. The story was starred by his grandfather, Leon Trotsky, and the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who did not stop until he liquidated who he considered his greatest enemy. Esteban Volkov, grandson and executor of the memory of the ousted Russian revolutionary, patiently repeated the story of that crime, hundreds, thousands of times throughout his life, to everyone who wanted to listen. Last Saturday, that voice and that memory, that of the last witness to one of the most dramatic events of the 20th century, went out forever in the Mexican capital.

Volkov -Esteban for those of us who were lucky enough to treat him- was 97 years old when he died, but for a long time he had repeated that he was, by far, the person in his family who had lived the longest. Not only his grandfather died in tragic circumstances. His father disappeared in the Gulag. His mother ended up committing suicide, harassed by Stalin’s henchmen. “I have to live many years to level the life expectancy statistics in my family,” he joked bitterly.

Tour with Esteban the Leon Trotsky House Museum, in the Coyoacán neighborhood, it was like paying a visit to history. Those of us who felt like his friends asked him to guide us every time we received a visitor we wanted to impress. He, with enormous hospitality —because the museum had also been his home and constituted his greatest legacy— and with infinite kindness, always made himself available as long as he had the strength to do so.

Between those walls where his grandfather lived and was assassinated, Esteban recounted, over and over again, how Ramón Mercader, camouflaged under the identity of the Canadian Frank Jackson, had been getting closer to Trotsky, but not directly, but rather “as he weaves the scratches its web to capture the fly”. On the afternoon of the murder, August 20, 1940, on his way home from school, he had arrived in time to see his grandfather, mortally wounded, but still conscious. “Put the child away, he shouldn’t see this,” were the last words he heard from her. Trotsky agonized for hours and died the next day.

The grandson also stopped to show the visitor the dozens of bullet holes that perforated the walls of various rooms, scars from another attack that occurred months before the murder. Gunmen from the Mexican Communist Party, poorly organized and drunk, shot at the house, in which there was only one minor victim: Esteban himself, who, terrified, took refuge under his bed and was wounded in the foot.

It was surprising that a person who had lived through such a tragic childhood could transmit such temperance and balance. Physically he was also very well preserved and his voice sounded like that of a man 20 years younger. He could attribute that serenity and that vigor to the fact that, according to him, he had managed to get rid of the rancor. It was not hate, but “contempt” that he felt for those who had betrayed one of the greatest ideals of the human race.

Esteban always had words of enormous gratitude for Mexico, the country that welcomed him as a child and where he discovered that life could also be in color. But he felt like a citizen of a world that continued to need Trotsky’s teachings. And he saw the “even more voracious capitalism” of technology companies and the deterioration of our “beautiful planet” as new and great threats.

In his last years, and while he was healthy enough to do so, Esteban continued to watch over his grandfather’s memory. In 2017 he celebrated the publication of a largely unpublished biography of Stalin that Trotsky was writing when he was assassinated (it was published in Spanish by Lucha de Clases). Two years later, he publicly showed his rejection of a Netflix series that, according to him and several historians, insulted and falsified the life of the creator of the Red Army. “We are facing the second murder of Leon Trotski”, he wrote to me regretfully, although he later conceded: “At least the absurd and criminal series is filling our museum”.

I met Esteban 11 years ago when, fascinated by the character, I asked him for an interview. In that meeting he inadvertently pronounced a phrase, and was pleasantly surprised when he read that we had titled the text with it. In fact, he reminded me of it many times afterwards as a happy find. Perhaps because the five words that made up that answer explained exactly the reason that had prompted him to spend so much energy so that the story of crime and betrayal of which he was the last witness was not forgotten: “Without memory, there is no future.”

