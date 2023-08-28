A passerby noticed that 4-year-old girl who was falling: he spread his arms and closed his eyes, hoping to catch her

There 4 year old girl who fell from the fifth floor last August 26, is fine. A true miracle. A passerby was there at the right time and managed to save her.

It happened in Turin, the 37-year-old man happened to be passing by when he realized what was happening and managed to catch it on the fly. Thanks to that angel, the 4-year-old is managed to survive and was transported to the Regina Margherita children’s hospital. She is fine today, but she is still hospitalized in the pediatric surgery department. You will be able to go home on Monday.

His parents explained that they were doing the cleaning and at that time it was left alone. Luckily, an angel passed by, a hero they can never stop thanking. His name is Mattia Aguzzi.

The words of the boy who saved the 4-year-old girl

I have in mind the image of this little girl hanging by her arms from the ledge of the top floor balcony. When I saw her fall, I closed her eyes and hoped I had calculated the right trajectory.

I caught it and we both went down. I started breathing again when the baby started crying. Anyone would have acted on instinct like I did. I was just hoping I could get it. My fiancée lives nearby and we had gone out to go to my cousin’s. I don’t believe in fate, but if I hadn’t received that phone call I would never have gone there. There was no time to think, I spread my arms and hoped to catch her. She finally bounced off my chest. Destiny put us there, chance, fatality. As far as I know, we’re all fine. And this, believe me, is the most beautiful thing.

Today everyone praises him as a hero, he saved the life of a 4 year old girl. Even the Mayor wanted to thank him and intends that he come to him conferred the civic Merit.