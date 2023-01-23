Daily Mail: in the UK, the boy stood up for his brother and was stabbed

In the UK, a 15-year-old teenager from the English city of Leeds defended his brother from offenders and was seriously injured. About it informs Daily Mail.

Two teenagers bullied the boy on the street, and the older brother stood up for him. This angered one of the attackers: he took out a knife and attacked the intercessor. During the fight, he hit the victim five times with cold weapons: three times in the back, once in the shoulder and in the chin.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe stab wounds. According to doctors, the injuries received do not pose a threat to life. The teenager’s mother said that he would have to undergo an operation, during which surgeons would sew up deep stab wounds. “We know who you are, you big cowardly bastards. Don’t think you can get away with it,” she writes on the social network.

The attacker was arrested on suspicion of intentionally injuring. At the moment he is in custody. The police are investigating the details of what happened. “It’s outrageous. I’m shocked that children carry knives with them. I feel so sorry for the poor boy and his family,” one of the locals told reporters.

