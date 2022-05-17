Colombia.- Little Jonathan Camilo “C”, 9 years olddisappeared when he went to the store to run an errand, however he was found dead in a lake in the town of Bogotá.

The boy disappeared on May 13 in the town of Ciudad Bolívar, south of Bogotá, Jonathan went to the store in the San Joaquín neighborhood, but never returned home.

Unfortunately, on May 15, firefighters and the Police announced the discovery of the child’s lifeless body in a lake located in the same town, in the area of ​​Lucero Alto.

It should be noted that First they found Jonathan’s clothes and then his body. “He was lying dead, as if begging for his life. I simply do not understand how they can take the life of a child who is just beginning to live and I want to give a recommendation to mothers today, do not send your children alone to do errands”. A family member told local media.

Until now the causes of death of the boy Jonathan are unknownAuthorities are investigating the case.