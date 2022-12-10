The top 10 movies on Netflix is ​​dominated by “Pinocchio,” the unique version of the Disney classic directed by Guillermo del Toro. Viewers have filled the networks with heartfelt reactions to the commented ending of the tape, but if you really want to cry at the end of a story, you better see “The boy in the striped pajamas.”

The feature film, starring mainly ESA Mariposa (“Sex Education”), hit theaters in 2008, but its dramatic scenes hurt until now. Its plot is set in World War II and its title exhibits that warm look at the frivolous scene of a criminal regime.

Asa Butterfield plays Bruno, the protagonist of “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.” Photo: Miramax

What is “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” about?

the synopsis of Netflix reads as follows: “When his family moves from Berlin to Poland, a boy befriends another boy who lives on the other side of the fence, not knowing that he is a Jewish prisoner.”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” brings us closer to Bruno, the son of a Nazi soldier who seems to live in a bubble of lies, inflated by his own parents to keep him away from the atrocities committed by the Germans in the war.

However, that glass castle that they have created around them begins to crack when Bruno’s father is relocated to Poland, in a house located in the vicinity of a concentration camp.

Despite the fact that he is forbidden to explore beyond the limits of the land, the presence of Jewish servants in his new home awakens in Bruno that instinct of curiosity, which will soon lead him to meet another little boy, Shmuel. Not only a wire fence separates them, but also their roots and their blood: the boy in the striped pajamas is Jewish.

The innocence of the two leads them to extend friendship ties behind the backs of adults. Bruno doesn’t care that Shmuel is Jewish, in fact, he doesn’t realize the dangers that this means for him and his new friend.

But it won’t take long for life to make him understand why he lives in a wealthy house, while the other boy lives in a small fenced and guarded plot.

By the time he discovers the truth and understands what it means, it’s already too late. A tragic experience will unite them, but it will cause them a fateful outcome.

Shmuel in “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” is played by Jack Scanlon. Photo: MUBI

Where to see “The boy in the striped pajamas” 2022?

If you haven’t seen “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” yet, you can find it on Netflix. There is only one warning in between: you are going to cry.