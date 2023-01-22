One of the most difficult murder cases to solve in the United States, almost 70 years after it was committed, was finally able to have an answer.

This is the mysterious ‘Boy of the Box’, who was apparently murdered under strange circumstances in 1957 and whose body was found inside a box, in a ditch near a track in the state of Pennsylvania.

The boy, thanks to DNA tests, was identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, according to state authorities. The minor was born on February 13, 1953.

America’s Unknown Child finally has a name engraved on his headstone. People who helped identify Joseph Augustus Zarelli held a dedication ceremony/ birthday memorial service for him at Ivy Hill cemetery. Zarelli, whose body was found in a box in 1957, would have been 70 today. pic.twitter.com/QvKCPzYfxX — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) January 13, 2023

The origin of the ‘boy in the box’



The minor’s body had been found in a cardboard box on the side of Susquehanna Highway, in Fox Chase, Pennsylvania, in 1957. The child was found naked, severely malnourished, and with multiple fatal blows.

However, by then, it was very difficult to identify him, mainly because his social security number could never be found. It was at the time of being identified, 65 years later, that it was proven that his family resided in Philadelphia.

FINALLY, IDENTIFIED as Joseph Augustus Zarelli.

Investigators reveal the identity of “The Boy In The Box” known as America’s unknown child. pic.twitter.com/TbQaQtWt9C — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) December 8, 2022

However, the city Police, out of respect, did not want to reveal the names of his relatives, who are known to continue residing there.

Following the clues of his name



In 1998, the first exhumation of Zarelli’s body was carried out, since at that time, the DNA tests had already been consolidated, for which reason a post-mortem analysis was carried out.

Several of his remains were retained by forensics to continue advancing in the investigations; however, the child’s genes had degraded over time, so his remains were reburied.

In 2019, the body was exhumed again. And, at that time, the research was led by an anthropologist, who found enough DNA to take advantage of advances in genetic identification methods made possible since the first analysis in 1998.

These results, achieved thanks to the most modern genealogy techniques in convergence of the traditional ones, corroborated that it was Joseph Augustus Zarelli. In addition, it was verified who his relatives were.

“Joseph has several siblings, both on his mother’s and father’s side, who are living and it is out of respect for them that their parents’ information remains confidential,” said Jason Smith, commanding officer of the New York City Police Homicide Unit. Philadelphia.

What could not be corroborated was who was the perpetrator of the child’s murder. However, it is known that there is a reward of 20 thousand dollars for the person who can provide information that leads to the identity of the suspect.

This boy was known as “The Boy in the Box” and “America’s Unknown Child.” But now after 65 years he has finally been identified. Joseph Augustus Zarelli. So happy we know who he is after all this time!! Rest in peace Joseph! pic.twitter.com/RUpR5wyw1Z — Jess (@jessdaydreaming) December 8, 2022

However, it was found that the minor died from blunt force trauma.as retired detective sergeant Bob Kuhlmeier told ‘CBS’: “He appeared to be clean and freshly groomed with a haircut.”

“This announcement just closes a chapter in this little boy’s story and opens a new one. This is still an active homicide investigation and we still need the public’s help to complete this child’s life story,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

dignity has arrived



Linda Tamburri, a worker at the Ivy Hill cemetery, where the victim was buried, confessed to being happy for the identification of the minor, whose tombstone did not have his name.

“Having a name on your grave is what everyone has been wishing for forever. I’m so glad to be here to see it,” she told ‘The Mirror’.

MOUNT AIRY: A new headstone for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, Philadelphia’s unknown boy found in a box in 1957. His name was also engraved on the existing headstone that reads “America’s Unknown Child” Today is Zarelli’s birthday & he would’ve been 70-years-old @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/a0JQ6SFOyo —Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) January 13, 2023

Both Tamburri and his colleagues could not hold back their tears the day they found out that the Philadelphia Police had been able to solve the case.

“Today, after 65 years, America’s Unknown Child’s Name has finally been restored. I want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly since 1957 to restore Joseph Augustus Zarelli’s voice,” Outlaw added to ‘CBS’. However, the search for justice continues.”

