Serious mourning in the municipality of Impruneta (Florence). Philip Gabriele he lost his life at the age of 33, on February 9th. The boy was involved in a serious road accident on the Merano-Bolzano highway. The dynamics of what happened are still being examined by the police.

Filippo Gabriele yes crashed into the guardrailwhile he was driving his car. The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear. The first hypothesis is that the 33-year-old was hit by a falling asleep and therefore lost control of his vehicle. The road accident occurred at 5 in the morning on February 9th.

The news shocked the entire community. Everyone knew Filippo, both for his work as a barman and for his own heroic gesture accomplished during the Pandemic. Was in Südtirol in 2021, the 33-year-old stepped in for save a family: father, mother and two small children. They had been trapped in the flames that had engulfed their home in San Candido, in the Dolomites. Philip didn't think twice, he put his life at risk and he got them help you out from those walls.

It is not the only heroic gesture performed by the victim, last spring the boy also saved the life of someone he wanted jump off a bridge in Florence. The 33-year-old intervened together with a colleague of his.

Everyone is mourning his passing right now. The First Citizen published one heartbreaking post on social media, to show affection and condolences to his family. The victim's father is the family doctor for the whole country. Here are the words of Riccardo Lazzerini: