The story of little Jude Foley: he complained of some stomach pains, which turned out to be serious after his arrival at the hospital

A truly incredible story is the one that comes from England. The protagonist is a child called Jude Foley, that from some examinations of the case, the doctors discovered that he had magnetic balls that he had in his stomach. Luckily, she seems to be fine now.

The doctors subjected him to a delicate intervention and despite everything, it seems to have suffered no serious consequences. Parents asked everyone else to avoid buy them.

The facts began to August of this year. The family that lives in the small town of Merthyr Tydfilin South Wales, has never had any serious problems up to that point.

When suddenly the little one started to complain some belly aches. Her mother was soon alarmed and decided to take him to his general practitioner.

The latter subjected him to a visit, but it didn’t seem to be anything serious for him. Even his parents were convinced that the situation was not criticism. However, as the days went by, the discomfort gradually got worse.

Concerned mom and dad took him to Prince Charles Hospital for further tests. The analyzes did not reveal any type of problem, but it is only after the slab to the belly, who have discovered a sad reality.

The surgery to which the doctors subjected little Jude Foley

From those images, the doctors discovered that the child had ingested some magnetic ballswhich had formed a ring in his stomach.

For this they subjected him to a delicate operation to remove them. Fortunately, thanks to their timely intervention, the little one did not report serious consequences and now it seems to be fine.

The mother believes that the son did not ingest them all at once, but in different occasions. Now she wants to warn all parents of don’t buy themas they can lead to heartbreaking consequences for their children.