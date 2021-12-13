“Glück muss man haben”. Luck is needed. He spoke German, as all Dutch do, out of courtesy to the journalists who interviewed him. I could not take my eyes off her face on which the tips of her lashes, of a strange light color, stood out. And I kept wondering: a) how he got burned just there and b) how he stayed so calm after his Benetton caught fire during a refueling at the pit stop.

It was 1994, and Jos Verstappen was even younger than his son Max is today. The new Formula One world champion. Luckily, the moody Jos could speak with good reason. It is not for everyone to find himself, at the age of twenty-two, in the role of teammate of Michael Schumacher. His luck, as often happens, stemmed directly from someone else’s bad luck. Jirki Järvilehto, the owner, had just been put on foot by the French GP. The accident at the beginning of the year in the Silverstone tests (we went to see him in the hospital in London), with the compression of two vertebrae and a hasty and imprudent return to activity, had left their mark. The boy Jos had the opportunity of a lifetime in front of him, but it ended up burning too, as well as the eyelashes. Fast, but with an impossible character that resulted in aggression bordering on violence, even with family members. After the races, he ended up in court on charges of mistreating his wife Sophie, Max’s mother. He was accused of trying to run over his father Frans (who died of cancer two years ago in a hospice) with his car. It is easy to understand that that little boy with a duck face, which he regularly took to kart tracks without sparing him biblical cazziatoni, was his projection. He wanted at all costs for him to succeed where he had not succeeded.

Glück muss man haben. Max Verstappen’s career was marked by a talent so evident that it spared him much of the rigmarole in the minor formulas and landed him, still a minor, in the cockpit of a Formula One. They say – with reason – that the boy had inherited part of the paternal character, but had managed to convert social aggression into racetrack aggression. The criticisms he received, often widely justified, for his way of running, have therefore always concerned the sporting sphere and not the penal one: a nice advantage. Max was destined to succeed: but if there was, in his life, a competitive watershed, it happened at the time of the Toro Rosso. In fact, in that 2015 season and in the beginning of the next, he and Carlos Sainz played for the future. Both with racing surnames, both fast and dedicated. But when it came to choosing who to promote to Red Bull instead of the underwhelming Kvyat, Helmut Marko had no doubts. Winning bet, from the first race in Spain. Two things will always remain in my mind: the climate in the Ferrari garage (Raikkonen and Vettel had to tag along, there was no way of misleading Max and passing him) and Sergio Marchionne’s low voice comments.

Some decisions have a long tail. Verstappen was armored in Milton Keynes’s squad. I understood, at the time, that Ferrari’s attempt to sign him had come too late. On the other hand, it is curious that Carlos Sainz jr, with whom Max had played the playoff of his life, arrived in Maranello, albeit five years later. And that once he made the choice he found himself, in practice, out of the Red Bull programs. Unattached and free to roam between Renault, McLaren and finally Ferrari.

You (also) have to be lucky: and while Max, come on and on, has found himself driving the best Red Bull since Vettel’s world championships, it cannot be said that Sainz has arrived at a magical moment for the Red Bull. Two seasons in a row without a win had not been seen since the nineties. In his own small way, however, Carlitos worked well. In the Maranello garage the opinions on him are controversial: it seems that Leclerc has, on his side, much more automotive ‘culture’ and that his indications to the technicians are much more articulated and precise. The fact is, however, that the son of my rallying idol (him and Markku Alen) overtook his teammate in the first season in red. Fifth and first “Of the others”. And this will perhaps displease someone, or perhaps it will have its weight in future negotiations. Charles has a contract until 2024, we know; however, in October there were rumors of renewal. Perhaps this is simply an option to be confirmed. Certainly, today’s drivers are doing very well at today’s Ferrari. You don’t need a Max Verstappen to win again. From today – indeed, from well before today – we will work for this. What about luck? It is necessary, but it is not enough.