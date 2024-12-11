Atlético de Madrid seeks to add its tenth consecutive victory to get closer to the fight to enter directly into the round of 16 of the Champions League. Their next obstacle, the visit to the Metropolitan of Slovan Bratislava (18.45, Movistar+), one of the bottom of the competition that counts its European matches by defeats. Gone are the corrections suffered against Benfica, Lille and Betis, three events in which Simeone could not count on Pablo Barrios, the youth player who has established himself as the axis of the red-and-white midfield and has placed a legend of the team on the bench. club like Koke. Arrived in the lower colchoneras categories after Real Madrid stopped counting on him and became one of the great jewels of the athletic quarry, his debut with the first team It came to him at the age of 19 in Cádiz in October 2022. Since then, the progression of Moratalaz has followed a pace that is as gradual as it is safe. His role as a catalyst in his first experiences under Simeone, in addition to the trust of the club, earned him a renewal until 2028 and promotion from the reserve team to the dynamics of the first team. His associative capacity was beyond doubt. However, the excessive risks he took when releasing the ball motivated the need to accompany his position with two other midfielders. His loss of the ball in the Cup quarterfinals against Sevilla, which almost cost Atlético a displeasure, is a good example of the room for improvement in Barrios’ game. Before the Paris Games, he expressed confidence in ABC de that this campaign should be his confirmation as a fundamental player in Simeone’s plans. After a great role in the Olympic gold medal, the youth player’s leap in quality this year is being more than notable. Two almost consecutive muscle injuries took away his place in the eleven, but once he recovered physically, he is an essential element to understand Atlético’s improvement. His return against Las Palmas was followed by a stellar performance at the Parque de los Príncipes, in which displayed, in addition to intelligence and reading of the game, an interception capacity at the level of few. «It is very important for us, it has a different rhythm. “He needs to find the goal, because when he does it will be more important for Atlético and soon for the Spanish team,” a premonition from Simeone that took a few days to come true. Related News Pablo Barrios standard Yes Debut with Spain and pride of Moratalaz: “The greatest success of a training club like this is to see the kids go far” Jorge Abizanda The international, who made his debut with the senior team against Switzerland, began playing for his neighborhood team, which is reminiscent of ABC the player’s beginnings and his time at the entityAfter debuting under the command of Luis de la Fuente, he returned to the Atlético dynamic to continue adding victories. A change in trend supported by the variation of the system to the 4-4-2 in which Barrios acts as the backbone of the Metropolitano’s midfield. Another of Barrios’ great merits is having earned a place in the eleven ahead of Koke , who blessed him and baptized him as his successor. «We all have to help him, he is a boy from the house, present and future of Atlético, he has a barbaric level. I tell him that he has to be my successor, although I still have years left. It makes me happy that people from home compete like this. “We have to help him together so that he is an important player in the present and future.” Captain’s word.

#boy #Moratalaz #threatens #retire #Koke