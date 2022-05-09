On Reddit a guy told us why he decided to cancel the wedding with his partner, with whom he had been since 2018 and with whom he had lived together for some time. There girlfriend risks killing her dog during the bachelorette party with friends in their home. And the future husband for this reason decides that it is no longer the case to get married.

There couple had been together since 2018 and they had decided to get married. But in the end he decided to screw everything up. And this is because the future bride risked killing her partner’s dog during her bachelorette party organized with her friends in the house where the two live together.

The boyfriend had left the house to allow the party, going to his parents but leaving the dog there. He had told his girlfriend to lock the dog in theirs bedroom so you don’t have any problems. But the words of the 28-year-old were not heard at all.

Apparently the girls thought it would be great to put everything in low tables and let the dog wander around instead of keeping it in our room. Afterwards, they got drunk and didn’t realize the animal was drinking and eating as much as it could.

These are the words of the boy who on Reddit says that the dog is safe only thanks to the vets. The puppy had eaten chocolate and drunk alcohol, two terrible poisons for pets. Since the woman was not responsible, the boy has it left and canceled the wedding.

I told her to get out of the house.

Girlfriend threatens to kill the dog and he leaves her one step away from the altar

Her mother intervened defending her daughter and saying she didn’t do it on purpose. And then the dog was alive in the end. But he was adamant.

Photo source from Pixabay