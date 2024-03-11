The Boy and the Heron won the Oscar for best animated film: Miyazaki's words

In the night of Oscars 2024 emerged winner too The Boy and the Heronwith the new feature film from Studio Ghibli which won the award as best animated filmthe second won by the Japanese studio in its history.

Hayao Miyazaki he's a man of few words, so it's not surprising that his communications following the award ceremony weren't very extensive or detailed: it seems he limited himself to saying “Because I'm Japanese, I can't show happiness on my face”, at least according to what was reported by producer Toshio Suzuki.

The latter, interviewed by the Japanese state broadcaster NHK as producer of the work, said he was “happy from the bottom of his heart”, although he modestly thinks “that it was just luck”.