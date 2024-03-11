The Boy and the Heron won the Oscar for best animated film: Miyazaki's words

In the night of Oscars 2024 emerged winner too The Boy and the Heronwith the new feature film from Studio Ghibli which won the award as best animated filmthe second won by the Japanese studio in its history.
Hayao Miyazaki he's a man of few words, so it's not surprising that his communications following the award ceremony weren't very extensive or detailed: it seems he limited himself to saying “Because I'm Japanese, I can't show happiness on my face”, at least according to what was reported by producer Toshio Suzuki.
The latter, interviewed by the Japanese state broadcaster NHK as producer of the work, said he was “happy from the bottom of his heart”, although he modestly thinks “that it was just luck”.
Reactions in Studio Ghibli
Suzuki has reportedly asked the Academy for three statuettes to distribute to the team. Miyazaki, after seeing the awards ceremony from his office, seems to have simply reported that he could not explicitly express his happiness, but was evidently satisfied with the result, with his typical irony masking it a little.
This is the second Oscar won by Studio Ghibli after the previous one in 2003, when Miyazaki and his companions won the highest prize in film animation with The Enchanted City.
As we have seen, The Boy and the Heron is one of the highest-grossing anime in North America and previously won the Golden Globe, the first time awarded to an anime. We also remember all the prizes awarded at the 2024 Oscars during the night.
