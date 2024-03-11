













The Boy and the Heron wins the Oscar, Spider-Verse feels robbed









At the 96th Oscars ceremony, The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli's latest film took the highest award, despite the fact that it was up against Spider-Verse. Afterwards, Miles Morales' voice actor commented on how he felt after the loss on the red carpet.

Shameik Moore is the voice actor of the protagonist of Spider-Verse and made comments full of dynamismbecause, although he recognizes the charisma of The Boy and the Heron, Even so, he considers that his film needs greater recognition because it is an extraordinary feature film; and ultimately no one could deny that, however, they took the prize to Tokyo.

Shameik said the following:

“I respect the winners. It's true, I'm definitely a loser, but we didn't really lose; “Spider-Verse has impacted MANY lives, we may not have been recognized tonight, but life goes on, and BEYOND… yes, get ready!”

Obviously, he made reference to the new film in the saga, however, he also commented that he felt displaced by The Boy and the Heron by Hayao Miyazaki who He had already won an Oscar with Spirited Away in 2001.

Let us remember that The Boy and the Heron is a film that adapts part of the novel by Genzaburo Yoshino, a work of growth full of fantasy and emotion. The original title, both of the work and of the feature film it inspired, is How Do You Livebut in Spanish it was chosen The Boy and the Heron.

Source: Sony Pictures

What do you think? ¿The boy and the heron They deserve the Oscar or you would have given it to Spider-Verse?

We recommend you: He still has his mind, Studio Ghibli director is not retiring and already has ideas for new films

Where can I see The Boy and the Heron?

The Oscar-winning film will be available on the HBO Max platform starting in June 2024. Its availability for other platforms has not yet been announced.

However, Remember that Netflix has the largest catalog to watch Studio Ghibli films, from Ponyo until Nausicaä.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)