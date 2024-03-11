The Boy and the Heron wins the Oscar for best animated film

During the fateful Oscar night there Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded the Japanese feature film The boy and the heron as the best animated film of this ninety-sixth edition.

The latest film by Hayao Miyazaki And Studio Ghibli collided with Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, neither Miyazaki nor Toshio Suzuki (producers of the film) were present at the ceremony to receive the award in person.

This is the second Oscar won by Miyazaki after The enchanted city in 2003. Other films that have received nominations in previous editions include Howl's Moving Castle And The wind picks up.

Interviewed by the Japanese broadcaster NHK after the award ceremony, Miyazaki stated: “Being Japanese I can't show happiness on my face” but at the same time it was said happy from the bottom of my heart that he received the prize, although he thinks it was just a stroke of luck (source: Open).

