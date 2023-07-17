GKIDS Films announced the acquisition of the North American rights to the latest film from the brand Studio Ghibli and directed by Hayao Miyazaki“Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru ka”, translatable into English as “How do you live?”. However, the distributor has also announced that the film’s international title will be “The Boy and the Heron” (“The boy and the heron”) and the film will be released in the United States in the course of 2023.

Apparently the name change is due to the English title “How do you live?” coincides with that of the novel by Genzaburo Yoshinobut does not adapt its contents, and the trademark rights belong to the publisher that published it in the United States.

We still don’t know if the same title will be indicated by Ghibli also for the rest of the world, we just have to wait for further developments hoping that Lucky Red you soon announce your arrival in Italy. The musical theme of the film, as communicated in the previous news, is sung by the now famous Kenshi Yonezu and it’s called “Chikyūgi”.

Source: GKIDS extension Street Siliconera