The Academy of Arts and Sciences Awards are at that time of year when they are notifying the studios and teams of the films that can apply to be considered for the Oscars and on this occasion we have several films anime like The Boy and the Heron and The First Slam Dunk with a possible nomination.

It is worth remembering that the Oscar issue is first divided into the Academy itself telling the studios and others involved in the productions that they can campaign for the nomination. Then, the production companies campaign for the films to be considered and that is something that both the film teams The Boy and the Heron as The First Slam Dunk they should do first.

The anime films that are among three other feature films that can compete in the best animation category are:

Blue Giantbased on the manga by Shinichi Ishizuka.

The Boy and the Heron from director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli.

The First Slam Dunk by Takehiko Inoue.

Lonely Castle In the Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura.

Suzume by Makoto Shinkai

To this we must add that the Super Mario Bros. movie The Movie is also among the 33 films that can be nominated for an Oscar in the category of best animation.

The last anime film to win an Oscar was Spirited Away.

Every year, anime lovers end up in the doldrums because several films produced in Japan and with traditional animation achieve recognition at film festivals, but they are simply not productions considered for the Oscars. Your Name It sounded like an anime movie that could be there, but no.

The last time an anime film won an Oscar was Spirited Away by Director Hayao Miyazaki. At the time, this was going to be his last film as a director within Studio Ghiblibut finally his career moved forward and now he offers us The Boy and the Heron which, at the time of writing this note, is in theaters in the United States.

Now it only remains to be seen if the same academy considers it or if it ends up being the same Disney and Dreamworks films as always. Excited about this topic? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

