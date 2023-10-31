Lucky Red has released the first Italian trailer for The boy and the heronnew animated feature film by the maestro Hayao Miyazaki. The trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, is however only subtitled and it doesn’t allow us to have a taste of what the dubbing of the work will be like. As previously anticipated, the film will be available in cinemas throughout Italy starting from next January 1, 2024but it will be previewed at Lucca Comics & Games 2023.

We leave you now with the first Italian trailer of the work, wishing you a good viewing as always!

The Boy and the Heron – Italian Trailer

