Lucky Red has announced a release date in Italy for The Boy and the Heronthe new film by Studio Ghibli directed by Hayao Miyazakiwhich will arrive in cinemas in our area on New Year’s Eve, January 1, 2024.
“We are proud to bring nei Italian cinemas The boy and the heron, the new film by Maestro Hayao Miyazaki!” wrote the film distribution house in an official post on Facebook, confirming the release date of the most recent production by the great Japanese animator and director.
“Ten years after the masterpiece The Wind Rises, Miyazaki returns with a film that has already won the hearts of audiences and critics in Japan, breaking all Studio Ghibli box office records.” Right early next year, January 1, 2024we will therefore be able to see The Boy and the Heron also in Italy.
The Strange Story of The Boy and the Heron
Protagonist of a very particular marketing campaign as it is practically absent, by choice of Studio Ghibli itself who wanted to keep the new film a secret until its release in Japan, the film was distributed as The Boy and the Heron in English and will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 and then San Sebastián Film Festival on the 22nd, marking the film’s European premiere.
It is a fantastic story based on the book How do You Live? by Genzaburō Yoshino, released in 1937 and centered on the adventures of a boy who finds himself exploring a strange alternative world once he enters a strange tower.
So far, the film has grossed $13.2 million in Japan, where it opened last month, marking the best debut in the history of Studio Ghibli.
