Lucky Red has announced a release date in Italy for The Boy and the Heronthe new film by Studio Ghibli directed by Hayao Miyazakiwhich will arrive in cinemas in our area on New Year’s Eve, January 1, 2024.

“We are proud to bring nei Italian cinemas The boy and the heron, the new film by Maestro Hayao Miyazaki!” wrote the film distribution house in an official post on Facebook, confirming the release date of the most recent production by the great Japanese animator and director.

“Ten years after the masterpiece The Wind Rises, Miyazaki returns with a film that has already won the hearts of audiences and critics in Japan, breaking all Studio Ghibli box office records.” Right early next year, January 1, 2024we will therefore be able to see The Boy and the Heron also in Italy.