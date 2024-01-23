













The Boy and the Heron receives an Oscar nomination for best animated film









The Boy and the Heron has fascinated its audiences throughout the world, not only because of the moving fictional story that we see on screen, but also because of the one that we can read between the lines about the life of the director himself. Indeed, The Boy and the Heron It is an extremely personal film for Hayao Miyazakiaccording to the words of the studio's producer, Toshio Suzuki, and we can see references to his entire career and Miyazaki's personal relationships, such as his friendship with the deceased director Isao Takahata and Suzuki himself.

Notably The boy and the heron is the only anime film to receive nominations this year. Among the notable omissions we have Suzume by Makoto Shinkai, which although it premiered in Japan at the end of 2022, could compete for a nomination due to the date on which it was released on the American continent. Even so, this and many other films were left without any recognition from the Oscars.

Source: Studio Ghibli

Since its premiere in Japan, this film has given a lot to talk about. Well, let's remember that, even though it took seven years to be produced, In that country it was released without having shown trailers and information. In fact, producer Suzuki made comments against the promotional trailers that were shown in the United States for telling the whole story.

We recommend: The Boy and the Heron by Hayao Miyazaki wins the Golden Globe for best animated film

And have you already seen The Boy and the Heron?

If you have not yet seen Miyazaki's new and acclaimed film, we highly recommend doing so. It is still on display in some Latin American countries and has had great success both at the box office and among critics.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 36 times, 36 visits today)