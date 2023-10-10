Lucca Comics & Games 2023 announced that it will be previewed during the event The boy and the heron (The Boy and the Heron)the new film by STUDIO GHIBLI directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

The screening is scheduled for Sunday 5 November at the Astra cinema and to access it you will need to purchase the entrance ticket to the fair. How to book and participate will be communicated in the next few days.

The boy and the heron will arrive in Italian cinemas next January 1, 2024 thanks to Lucky Red distribution.

Source: Lucca Comics & Games 2023