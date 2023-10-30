The. arrived today from Lucky Red official Italian trailer de The Boy and the Heronthe new Studio Ghibli film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, even if it is currently a version subtitled in Italian.

The new film by the legendary author, master of Japanese animation, is arriving in Italy from the beginning of next year, i.e.January 1, 2024.

The film will also be previewed at Lucca Comics & Games in the next few days.

Although it is not present in the trailer in question, the Italian dubbing will be characterized by some innovations compared to the previous management of Studio Ghibli films in Italy, with new responsible for adaptation and translation.

In particular, we note the abandonment of Gualtiero Cannarsi and the transition to a couple of managers with Francesco Nicodemo, who will be the author of the translation from Japanese to Italian, and Roberta Bonuglia as adapter, while the dubbing direction will be entrusted to Alessandro Rossi.