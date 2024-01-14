The boy and the heron by Studio Ghibli not only won the Golden Globe, but is also a blockbuster , so much so that it became the fourth highest grossing anime film ever in North America. In short, what is considered by many to be the spiritual testament of master Hayao Miyazaki is a commercial success, despite no promotional material having been published before the launch.

The numbers

The Boy and the Heron was loved by audiences worldwide

On the weekend of January 5-7, 2023, The Boy and the Heron has cashed 1.7 million dollars in American cinemas, for a total domestic total of 39.7 million dollars, a figure that makes it the fourth anime film ever, behind Pokémon: the movie (85.7 million dollars), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train Arc ($49.5 million) and another Pokémon movie that came in at $43.8 million.

Of course The Boy and the Heron has a chance to do even better, considering it's still in theaters and could get more prizes which will bring him further proceeds.

The Boy and the Heron tells the story of Mahito, a 12-year-old boy who struggles to adjust to a new city after the death of his mother. However, when he is informed by a talking heron that her mother is still alive, he runs to look for her in a fantasy world.