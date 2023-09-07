As promised a few days ago, GKIDS extension shared the first teaser of the film online today The boy and the heron which finally shows us some scenes from the latest film Studio Ghibli directed by Hayao Miyazakiknown in Japan as “Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka” (“how do you live?”).

The film will also be available in Italy, distributed by Lucky Redstarting next January 1st, while it will debut in the United States on December 8th. Below we can see the teaser trailer in question, lasting about a minute. The American distributor describes the film as follows:

A boy named Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead.

There, death ends, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in homage to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

The Boy and the Heron – Official Teaser Trailer

Source: GKIDS extension Street Anime News Network