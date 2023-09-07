Studio Ghibli is one of those animation studios that certainly needs no introduction. After the commercial flop of Erwig and the Witch, the studio’s first and only film in 3D graphics, we return to the beloved traditional animation with The Boy and the Heron by Hayao Miyazaki.

The film, inspired by the children’s book of the same name published in Japan in the 1930s, tells the story of a young orphan who ventures into a fantastic world in search of the mother, declared still alive by the iconic character of the Heron.

Even if the film has landed in Japanese theaters already this July, we will have to wait January 2024 to see it in Italy, with the adaptation of the now traditional Lucky Red. In the meantime, the first European teaser trailer of the film has been released.

The publication of a trailer is rather unexpected as the film, before its release in Japan, was characterized by a unique marketing strategy: no trailer, no dissemination of images and no interviews with insiders until after the official release.

This trailer shows us Westerners the combination of novelty and Ghibilian tradition that this film transmits with both hands: the 2D graphics, extremely rich in details, seem to be the apotheosis of the productions between 1990 and 2010 that still leave us breathless.

Hayao Miyazaki, historic director of Studio Ghibli, won an Academy Award for best animated film with Spirited Away. With a rather weakened Disney compared to the past, the challenge between SONY (with its Spider-Man) and the Japanese for the assignment of the next Oscar for animation seems to be officially open.