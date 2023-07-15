Maybe not everyone knows that The Boy and the Heronthe new cartoon movie Of Hayao Miyazaki and his Studio Ghibliwas released today in Japan and will also arrive in the rest of the world later this year.

It didn’t make a big splash because, strangely, Miyazaki and his studio decided not to focus on promotion: no trailer has been released about it and the film is still largely mysteriousbut being the authors of countless masterpieces such as Laputa, The Enchanted City, Porco Rosso, Totoro and Princess Mononoke it is easy that this too is a must-see film.

Meanwhile, the title already represents a first element of mystery: in Japan it is “Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka”, more or less translatable with “How do you live?”, but apparently for the North American market it has been adapted with The Boy and the Heron, that is The Boy and the Heronwaiting to understand if the same title is also adopted in our parts.