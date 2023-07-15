Maybe not everyone knows that The Boy and the Heronthe new cartoon movie Of Hayao Miyazaki and his Studio Ghibliwas released today in Japan and will also arrive in the rest of the world later this year.
It didn’t make a big splash because, strangely, Miyazaki and his studio decided not to focus on promotion: no trailer has been released about it and the film is still largely mysteriousbut being the authors of countless masterpieces such as Laputa, The Enchanted City, Porco Rosso, Totoro and Princess Mononoke it is easy that this too is a must-see film.
Meanwhile, the title already represents a first element of mystery: in Japan it is “Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka”, more or less translatable with “How do you live?”, but apparently for the North American market it has been adapted with The Boy and the Heron, that is The Boy and the Heronwaiting to understand if the same title is also adopted in our parts.
The Boy and the Heron: first details on the Studio Ghibli film
The first details on the film, precisely because of this strange regime of absolute secrecy decided by Studio Ghibli, have only emerged in these hours, after the first screening. There history was written by Miyazaki himself and is set in Japan during the Second World War, starring a boy called Mahito.
The boy’s mother died in a fire and his father works in a warplane factory, an autobiographical element for the author which was also taken up in Si alza il vento. The incipit seems realistic, almost historical, with the boy who finds himself forced to move house and move to the countryside, but the typically magical elements of the worlds created by Miyazaki soon appear, with the arrival of a talking heron and a mysterious tower that houses a sort of alternative world, in which the protagonist finds himself projected.
According to Miyazaki, this should be his latest movie ever: considering that it is not the first time that the Maestro has relied on this statement, we don’t quite know how to take it, but it is also true that, at 82 years old and with rather long processing times, this time it could be true, unfortunately .
