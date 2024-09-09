Netflix announced the release date of The Boy and the Heronthe new film by Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, which is coming to streaming within the catalog of the subscription service: it will be available from October 7, 2024 for subscribers.
There is no specific press release yet regarding theItalybut the date in question should also concern our country, considering that we are talking about a worldwide release on Netflix, excluding Japan, the United States and France for the moment.
Studio Ghibli’s new production won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film this year and the Golden Globe, representing one of the most successful films for Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, in terms of critical reception, and is now preparing to meet a potentially wider audience through distribution on Netflix.
A strange and fascinating story
In addition to The Boy and the Heron, the subscription service is also coming soon Grave of the Fireflieswhich is scheduled for release in the catalog on September 16, increasing the amount of games from Studio Ghibli within the subscription.
Netflix currently offers 22 films from the Japanese animation studio worldwide.
The Boy and the Heron tells a strange story historywhich mixes real historical events with fantasy elements, creating a magical mix, as often happens with Miyazaki’s productions.
The story is set in Japan during World War II and follows the adventures of a boy who, after a serious bereavement in the family and a personal upheaval, finds himself involved in a strange adventure inside a mysterious tower, accompanied by a talking grey heron.
#Boy #Heron #Netflix #Release #Date #Hayao #Miyazakis #Film #Streaming
Leave a Reply