The organization of San Sebastián Festival has released the first official image for The Boy and the Heron. The new animated feature film by Hayao Miyazaki was in fact released in Japan during the month of July, but lo Studio Ghibli has decided not to carry out a promotional campaign in this regard.

The film’s western debut will happen on September 7 during the Toronto Film Festival, while the distribution in North America will take place during the year. At the moment there is no information regarding a possible release of the feature film in Italy.

In addition to the first official image, it was announced that the next issue of the Japanese magazine SWITCH will use artwork Miyazaki-san made for the film. This particular issue of the magazine will in fact be dedicated to the works of Studio Ghibli.

We just have to wait to find out when The Boy and the Heron will also be released in Italy.

Source: Catsuka Street Facebook