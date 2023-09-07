













The first thing you should know is that the distribution of the film by The Boy and the Heron is already decided, at least in USA and goes hand in hand with GKIDS, which also screened slam dunk in the country with the Stars and Stripes flag.

We still do not know who is going to bet their money for this film in Mexico and the rest of Latin America, however, it could well be Cinépolis or some much larger distributor. We will have to wait a bit for the announcement to be made official.

On the other hand, the advance already gives us a better idea of ​​what the film is about and it is even possible to better appreciate the protagonist and the situation of what is happening. It is noted that it is a very deep and nailed product that requires a lot of the surprise factor to be appreciated.

What is The Boy and the Heron about?

According to official information, The Boy and the Heron It’s about a boy named Mahito who misses his mother very much and who travels to a world in which the living and the dead live.

In this place, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. It is a semi autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation. A tribute to friendship that comes from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

This is the first film of Hayao Miyazaki in 10 years, the animation is handmade and is a story written and directed by the director who won the Oscar with “Spirited Away”. Likewise, Joe Hisaishi is back for music.

