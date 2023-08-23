Lucky Redhistorical distributor of the films of GHIBLI STUDIO in our country, has just announced through its social channels the arrival at the cinema in Italy of the latest film directed by Hayao Miyazaki and animated by GHIBLI STUDIO, “Kimi-tachi wa do ikiru ka” — with the Italian title “The boy and the heron” (The boy and the heronthe international title).

The film will come to our country next January 1, 2024. At this news you can find the first official images of the film released on the net. Here are the words of Lucky Red:

“January 1, 2024. We are proud to bring to Italian cinemas “The boy and the heron”, the new film by Maestro Hayao Miyazaki! Ten years after the masterpiece “The Wind Rises”, Miyazaki returns with a film that has already won the hearts of audiences and critics in Japan, breaking all Studio Ghibli box office records.

Source: Lucky Red