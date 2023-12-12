













The Boy and the Heron and Suzume are nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes for best animation









Despite their recognition at international film festivals, anime films are not considered in awards ceremonies such as the Oscars. However, this streak seems to change because we miss El Niño y la Garza and Suzume as films nominated for best animation in the Golden Globes which take place in January 2024.

It is worth noting that The Boy and the Heron It is the return to cinema by Hayao Miyazaki – who won an Oscar for Spirited Away in 2003 – and who could now get his first Golden Globe. Makoto Shinkai finally achieves an international nomination after the success obtained by You Name for what he has now achieved with Suzume.

This is the list of films that are nominated for best animation at the Golden Globes.

The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli – Japan

Elementary –Disney Pixar -. USA

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures – United States

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Illumination – United States

Suzume – CoMix Wave Films – Japan.

wish – Disney Animation – United States

Reviewing the list, Disney brings two films (although one is more from Pixar), Illumination one, Sony Pictures with 2 (they distribute Suzume) and Studio Ghibli with one.

In addition to the Golden Globes, El Niño y la Garza and Suzume could be nominated for an Oscar

Many times, productions that win at the Golden Globes tend to repeat at the Oscars. The question here is to see if an anime film can enter the shortlist.

What is a fact is that both the Boy and the Heron and Suzume and other anime films will be able to make their respective campaigns to be considered for the Oscars in 2024. It sounds like a complicated task, but it can happen, since they are in the same conversation as Elemental and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Could 2024 be the year where Hollywood recognizes anime again? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

