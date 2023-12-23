













The Boy and the Heron and Godzilla -1 are nowhere near being nominated for the Oscars | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Best of all, these films are not going to compete directly with each other, as they could fall into different categories. In the case of the Godzilla film it would be in the Visual Effects department, which is something notable.

Yeah Godzilla Minus One manages to compete in Visual Effects it will be the first time that a Japanese film is considered for the Oscars in that category.

The Boy and the Heronfor its part, could be in the Music (Original Score) by composer Joe Hisaishi.

We recommend: Godzilla Minus One is already a box office success and broke its first record.

But this film by Hayao Miyazaki is also considered for Best Animated Film. However, in that sense the competition is difficult, since there are 33 films contemplated.

Fountain: TOHO.

In addition to The Boy and the Heron The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is targeting The First Slam Dunk by Takehiko Inoue, Lonely Castle in the Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura and Blue Giant by Shinichi Ishizuka.

Also to Suzume from Makoto Shinkai and even The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination Entertainment. But there is no guarantee that they will participate. Hollywood, for many years, has missed productions of Japanese origin.

Only on rare occasions does it take them into account and many hope that the next Oscar ceremony will make a difference.

Especially in 2023, where Disney and Pixar Studios did not shine as much as on other occasions with their productions.

Fountain: Studio Ghibli.

On January 23, 2024, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the nominees for the Oscar Awards and we will see if The Boy and the Heron and Godzilla Minus One They are elected. The ceremony will be on March 10, 2024.

With details by ANN. Apart from The Boy and the Heron and Godzilla Minus One We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 21 times, 5 visits today)