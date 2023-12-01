Lucky Red has shared the first trailer dubbed in Italian online for The boy and the heronthe new film by Hayao Miyazaki And Studio Ghibli. The film will be available in Italian cinemas starting next year January 1, 2024.

In the description of the video, as well as the synopsis of the film which we report below, information about the Italian cast is revealed. The translation from Japanese to Italian is by Francesco Nicodemowhile the adaptation is of Roberta Bonuglia. The dubbing direction was entrusted to Alessandro Rossiwhile the voice actor of the protagonist Mahito And Giulio Bartolomei. L’heron has the voice of Stefano DoriWhile Federica De Bortoli Double Natsuko/Hisako, Chiara Gioncardi Double Kiriko, Lucrezia Marricchi Double HimiIn the end Gianfranco Miranda lends his voice to Soichi. More details are available below the video.

The Boy and the Heron – Italian Trailer

The Boy and the Heron – Synopsis Driven by the desire to see his mother again, Mahito, a 12-year-old boy, ventures into a kingdom inhabited by the living and the dead. a fantastic place where death ends and life finds a new beginning. A story about the mystery of life and creation, in homage to friendship, directly from the mind of the master Hayao Miyazaki. “10 years after The Wind Rises, we are proud to bring Hayao Miyazaki’s new film The Boy and the Heron to theaters. It will be released on January 1st, one of the most important dates for the film market. We think it is the right place for such a significant and long-awaited title and we believe it can give you and us great satisfaction. The Boy and the Heron has blown away Studio Ghibli’s previous records in many countries where it has already been released: in France, it gathered more than 1.3 million viewers in 4 weeks. We hope to start the new year together, successfully and in the name of great cinema thanks to this magnificent film.” – he has declared Andrea OcchipintiFounder and President Lucky Red. The direction of the dubbing was entrusted to Alessandro Rossi (who lent the voice to actors such as Liam Neeson and Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed the dubbing of Spider-Man. Into the New Universe, The Social Network, the Oscar®-winning film The Spotlight Affair and many others). The voice of the protagonist Mahito and of Giulio Bartolomei (Mike in Stranger Things, Richie in It, Flash in The Incredibles 2), that ofheron is Of Stefano Dori (Spider Punk in Spider-Man. Across the Spider-Verse, Fortnite Battaglia Reale), Federica De Bortoli (voice of, among others, Rachel McAdams, Natalie Portman, Isla Fisher, Noomi Rapace, Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart) is Natsuko/Hisako, Chiara Gioncardi (Heroes, Game of Thrones) is Kiriko, Lucrezia Marricchi (Sex Education, The Idol) is HimiWhile Gianfranco Miranda (Ryan Gosling, Adam Driver and Clark Kent in Superman in the DC Extended Universe films) is Soichi. Original story, screenplay and direction by Hayao Miyazaki

Music Joe Hisaishi

Original song “Spinning Globe” Of Kenshi Yonezu (Sony Music Labels Inc.)

Production Studio Ghibli

Executive producers Koji Hoshino Goro Miyazaki Kiyofumi Nakajima

Produced by Toshio Suzuki

Source: Lucky Red