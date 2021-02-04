There is not a single dull moment in all the footage of ‘The boy’ (1921), one of the best 66 films of Charles Chaplin. It is the film in which the genius of humor invested more media, and the result is obvious. He shot for a year in a row to light the ninety minutes of a film that served to elevate the little star Jackie coogan, which would later shine in the television series ‘The Addams Family’. That’s why it is a classic, a work of art in which they spent 150,000 negative meters, ‘The boy’ will be shown again one hundred years after its creation. Contracorriente Films pays the best tribute that could be paid to the film and will screen it a century later on the big screen in a hundred cinemas in the main Spanish cities. The copy to be displayed is a flawless restored 4K version.

The production is important not only for its artistic values, but because it is the film in which Charlot completely defines his clothing, a strange hybrid between a perfect gentleman and a desolate tramp that will be an icon of the 20th century. ‘The boy is a melodrama with autobiographical overtones. The suburban landscape on the screen looks a lot like the miserable Kesington neighborhood where Chaplin lived his childhood. Not for nothing, the boy’s failed march to the orphanage is inspired by the life of the comedian.

Disowned by an alcoholic father, Chaplin lived his childhood gripped by the anguish of seeing his mother being admitted to a sanatorium. Fearful of being captured by the police, this nine-year-old boy wandered disconsolate, glued to the walls. As he himself said in his memoirs, he grew up in “the lowest of society.” The film reveals the moment of maturity that the filmmaker goes through. Personally, the film is shot in a turbulent period, when Chaplin is embroiled in litigation to divorce Mildred Harris, which made his performance uneven. To get around the embargo, the filmmaker’s brother, Sidney, and his Japanese servant, Kono, fled in a truck with the film’s negative to Salk Lake City, a Mormon territory where the arm of justice did not reach. Goodbye to confiscation. Once the divorce was agreed and sealed, Chaplin became embroiled in arduous negotiations with the producers. In the end they paid him for the six rolls (the usual was four) $ 600,000, a large amount, although the film did its thing at the box office. It was a success on a planetary scale.

Nineteenth-century newsletter



‘The boy is a drama with a happy ending, a nineteenth-century serial with aromas by Charles Dickens. It tells the story of a young woman, Edna (played by Edna purviance) who gives birth to a son she does not want. With all the pain in his heart, he abandons the child inside an elegant car of a wealthy family. However, criminals steal the car and leave the baby on a corner of a slum. Until a carefree tramp, our hero Chaplin, adopts the boy and raises him. In the end, the comedian gives the audience a bitter movie, not to everyone’s liking. What were those tears coming from? How is it that the man who had made the respectable laugh out loud step into those dark dramons? The facts proved Chaplin right. Those who believed in the infinite prosperity of the United States faced an economic crash a few years later, in 1929.

The harshness of the facts that the production talks about also occurred in the filming. Edna Purviance came to work drunk lost. I didn’t get one right. Her mistakes were so many that Chaplin was about to replace her with Lita Gray, an actress with whom the director had been married.

François Truffaut tells that Chaplin got rid of madness, from which his mother did not escape, thanks to a talent of mime that he displayed with enormous success in the cinema. When he became a potentate adorned by fame, he had no choice, forced by years or modesty, to let go of the tramp within him. That is why “he has to change his myth to remain mythical.” It is then when he plays a dictator or gives life to a king in New York.

The movie oozes truth. He is not the only filmmaker who has described what it means to go hungry, but having suffered from it gives his story an extra verisimilitude. Poverty, injustice, imposed charity acquire precise and real outlines.