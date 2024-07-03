The Prosecutor General’s Office will check the complaint of the Russian Boxing Federation against MMA fighter Rzayev

The Russian Boxing Federation has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General’s Office against mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Javid Rzayev.

It is noted that the Federation conducted an investigation into the incident that occurred on May 22, 2024, at the Hardcore FC Fist League competition. Based on its results, an application was filed with the Prosecutor General’s Office, and a decision was made to disqualify the athlete.

Rzayev called his opponent at the tournament a “Russian pig”

The fighter with Azerbaijani roots won the tournament against Russian Sergey Prikhodko. After that, Rzayev entered into a spat with fellow MMA fighter Artur Kulinsky and called him a “Russian pig.”

The presenter called on Rzayev to apologize, saying that “no one has the right to insult a mother, religion, or nation.” He apologized to Kulinsky shortly after.

Following the reaction on social media, Rzayev apologized publicly once again

On his Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) He wrote that he was emotional after a difficult fight.

I have lived in Russia since early childhood, I love and respect the traditions of the Russian people, I am a citizen of the Russian Federation, I have many Russian friends. I regret that many perceived this as an insult to the Russian people, of which I am a part. I sincerely ask you to understand and forgive me for the words I said Javid Rzayev MMA fighter

The fighter stressed that he had repeatedly apologized to Kulinsky and noted that there was no national subtext in his words.