On ‘Boxing Day’, that is, on December 26, there will be an intensive Premier League day like every yearBut, for the first time in the last century, it will be a mid-gas celebration. The true grace of this intensive round of matches, undoubtedly the most special of the year in England, it is not only the excitement of football, but the atmosphere in the stands, the Christmas costumes, the families gathered around a national tradition such as football. This year, the coronavirus will barely let a few thousand attend games of his team, while many others will have to settle for watching him from their living room at a time when panic has broken out in the country.

The appearance of a new strain of the virus that spreads much more easily has forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put the 16.4 million people living in London and other parts of southern England under much more restrictive measures than expected. Those who have to spend the holidays there will hardly be able to leave their homes, so there is no mention of the possibility of reopening the stadiums. Players, for their part, must take at least two tests a week.

In the midst of this chaotic environment that has isolated the UK internationally, football reappears, even if it is from the distance of a television, as the great distraction of these parties. A day in which, for example, Leicester and Manchester United will play second place, Arsenal will try not to fall into relegation places against a Chelsea that seems to take flight and Manchester City will seek to reengage in the fight for the Premier.

Everything is open in one of the most disputed leagues in recent years on the pitch, but also one of the saddest due to the absence of an audience in the stands. And, not a single day, it shows more than during Boxing Day.

Christmas in the major leagues

Spain: LaLiga plays to say goodbye to the year

The tightness of the calendar (the season started a month later than usual) have forced LaLiga to schedule matchday 16 on the 29th, 30th and 31st, which is, on the other hand, an old aspiration of Tebas. On that day, the Athletic-Real Sociedad derby stands out over the rest of the matches (day 31, 2:00 p.m.). On day 2 there will also be football with Sevilla-Betis (16:15) as a stellar match.

Germany: Bundesliga returns on 2-E

The Bundesliga usually stopped for about a month to avoid the rigors of winter and give its players a break. But this year there will only be a 10-day hiatus, which goes from the second round of the Cup (there were matches on 23-D) until the start of matchday 14 (January 2). This circumstance may affect Bayern, who only had a week off at the end of last year.

Italy: Calcio returns on day 3

In Serie A the teams take a little breather. They played matchday 14 between the 22nd and 23rd and will not return until Sunday, January 3, when the ten games will be played, one at 12:30 (Inter-Crotone), eight at 15:00 and will close with the Juventus-Udinese at 20:45. On the 6th, traditionally very football fanatic in Italy, matchday 15 will be played in full with an attractive (Milan-Juventus (8:45 pm) to round off it.

France: Ligue 1 will return on kings day

Ligue 1 said goodbye to the year by playing matchday 17 complete on 23rd. From then on, the teams go on vacation for a few days to return to the stage on January 6, the date on which they will play matchday 18 in full. edition of Ligue 1 is being the most even in years and there are five very even teams at the top of the table. Everything indicates that this course PSG will not win the title with great anticipation.

Portugal: no rest at Christmas

The Portuguese league does not rest on Christmas either. After the tenth day, which was played between December 18 and 22, on the 27th, 28th and 29th the eleventh date of the championship will be played and for January 3 the next one is scheduled with the nine games set at 17 : 00. Sporting de Portugal can end this season with the Porto-Benfica duopoly, which have shared the last eighteen titles.

Belgium: football on D 27 and 28 and rest

The Jupiler League takes a break on these dates. Matchday 20 concluded on the 17th and after a few rest dates, he will go to his usual Christmas appointment with the fans as the next matchday is scheduled for the 27th (five games) and 28 (four). From there the curtain will drop and he will not return to the scene until January 15. Bruges and Genk, the last two champions, are the main favorites for the title.