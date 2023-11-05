Boxer Butaev said that the United States does not want to see the Russian flag on TV

Russian boxer Radzhab Butaev said that Americans do not want to see the Russian flag on TV. His words lead RIA News.

The athlete said that it is difficult to get a good fight in the USA due to the fact that he represents Russia. “Because of all the sanctions, we couldn’t get the fight,” he emphasized, adding that he was glad to have the fight in Russia, since his relatives would come to support him.

Butaev is a former World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion. He has not performed since April 2022. The boxer will fight against the representative of Uzbekistan Fazliddin Gaibnazarov on November 6 at the “Boxing Evening” in Sochi.

On October 5, 2022, the International Boxing Association (IBA) admitted athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competitions under the auspices of the organization. Boxers will perform under national flags, and if they win, the national anthem will be played.